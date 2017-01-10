Cops: Man attempting to evade N. Charleston police gets stuck in mud

Authorities say a man who was attempting to escape police officers was captured after getting stuck in mud in North Charleston on Tuesday.

Officers arrested 24-year-old Jonathan Tyree Prioleau of North Charleston.

Prioleau's arrest stems from an incident Tuesday afternoon when officers conducted a traffic stop on a car for an improper turn onto I-26 at Dorchester Road.

Police say officers also observed an Prioleau, who was in the car, doing a transaction with someone on Dorchester Road and Ranger Drive.

According to police, when officers made contact with the vehicle they could smell marijuana coming from the car and requested that the female driver step outside.

A report states that as officers spoke to the driver, the male passenger, jumped out of the car and ran across the eastbound and westbound lanes of the interstate before running into the woods.

Authorities say they discovered that the suspect, later identified as Prioleau, had several outstanding warrants for probation violation and burglary.

A sergeant who was driving over the Cosgrove Avenue bridge into West Ashley reported seeing someone with the exact description of the suspect walking towards North Charleston.

When officers arrived at the Northbridge Park they saw the suspect under the bridge.

A report states the suspect then ran, jumped a fence into the marsh and began crawling into the mud towards the river where he became stuck.

An airboat was then deployed and crews were able to free the suspect from the mud and take him into custody.

The female driver was arrested for possession of marijuana after investigators say they found two grams of a plant-like material between the console of the vehicle.

