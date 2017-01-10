Charleston attorney pleads guilty to DUI, pays fine on drug charge

A prominent Charleston-area attorney charged with drinking and driving, and possession of cocaine has pleaded guilty.

According to Mark Peper, he pleaded guilty to DUI, paid a fine, and two other charges were dismissed.

Charleston County deputies pulled Peper over for speeding on Jan. 2.

Peper says accepting the plea gives him the ability to take responsibility and focus on personal matters that require his immediate attention.

He served as Live 5's legal analyst during trial coverage of former North Charleston police officer Michael Slager last month.

Deputies stopped Peper near the intersection of Highway 17 and Highway 162 in Charleston County after observing his vehicle traveling 85 mph in a 55 mph zone and failing to stay in its lane, according to an incident report.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.