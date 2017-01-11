FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Lane cleared after crash on I-26 backs up traffic

A crash in the eastbound lane of I-26 blocked one lane of the roadway Wednesday morning, slowing the commute for motorists between Summerville and downtown Charleston.

The crash was reported at approximately 6:30 a.m. on I-26 eastbound one mile west of Exit 211. The crash, which appeared to involve four vehicles, blocked the left lane.

At the height of the delay, drive times from Summerville to Downtown Charleston estimated to take up to 70 minutes with an average speed of 10 mph. After 8:15 a.m., though SCDOT cameras show traffic was moving normally in the area of the crash.

