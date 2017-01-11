Charleston Marathon more than just 26.2 mile race

Thousands of runners are expected to hit the streets Saturday morning for the 7th Annual Charleston Marathon.

The 26.2 miles marathon and 13.1 miles half-marathon race courses wind through downtown Charleston and into North Charleston. The feature races begin at 8 a.m. on Fishburne Street near Joe Riley Stadium. All races will end alongside North Charleston High School in the Olde Village near Park Circle.

The event also includes the Shrimp and Grits 5K run entirely in the Park Circle neighborhood. This race also begins at 8 a.m.

Several streets will be closed along the peninsula and into North Charleston during the race. East Montague Avenue will be closed for the finish line celebration. This includes free Shrimp and Grits to all runners, and beer and mimosas for runners 21 and older. The street celebration will also include live entertainment, vendors, and games for children. The awards ceremony begins at 9:30 a.m. Shuttles will carry runners back to the starting line between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Runners must purchase a shuttle ticket for $2.

Registration is available online here. Runners can also register on race day near the start line at Burke Middle High School from 6:15 a.m. to 7:15 a.m.

For more information on the race courses, parking, and registration, click here.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.