Charleston Marathon more than just 26.2 mile race

A 10-year-old boy who was reported missing on the Isle of Palms beach has been found safe.More >>
Police are investigating a shooting in North Charleston Friday afternoon.More >>
Spartanburg Coroner Rusty Clevenger announced Thursday that a Spartanburg motorcycle officer passed away after suffering severe injuries in a collision with another vehicle on Tuesday night.More >>
A portion of Savannah Highway has been reopened following a two car accident on Friday.More >>
North Charleston Police arrested a 27-year-old in connection with an armed robbery and shooting incident in February.More >>
