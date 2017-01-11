New train, bus station could open in North Charleston in 2018

A new Amtrak train station could be up and running in North Charleston by the end of 2018.

North Charleston City Council is expected to vote Thursday night on a lease to run the facility.

Greyhound buses also will operate from the new station.

The old Amtrak train station in North Charleston has been around since the 1950s.

North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey says he has been working for 20 years to replace the train station with a new one.

"We were quite honestly ashamed twenty years ago where people got off the train in North Charleston," Summey said Wednesday.

For years, the Greyhound bus station has been operating from a building on Dorchester Road.

"If I was traveling by train and I pulled up to that station today, if I was coming into the bus station on Dorchester Road, I might reconsider," Summey said.

The new station will be built near the current Amtrak station. It's close to one of the city's oldest neighborhoods, Liberty Hill.

City Councilman and long time Liberty Hill resident Sam Hart believes it will help beautify the neighborhood.

"The train station that we have now is ancient and the city of North Charleston is growing," Hart said. "It would add another dimension to the community, matter of fact it would beautify that section."

Summey also sees benefits beyond one neighborhood.

"I think it's going to be something that the entire community can be very proud of, and for us in North Charleston just another step up that ladder to improve the quality of life," Summey said.

Summey says mostly grant money will be used to pay for the new station.

He says city taxpayers will foot $1 million for the project.

