Summerville police investigating vehicle break-ins, thefts

Summerville Police are investigating a string of vehicle break-ins and thefts that happened between Monday and Tuesday.

Three vehicles were stolen and later recovered, Summerville Police Chief Jon Rogers said.

All of the vehicles were unlocked, he said. There are no suspects in the case.

One of the vehicle theft locations, the 100 block of Midland Parkway, had surveillance cameras rolling. Police say that at 3:18 a.m. Tuesday, a dark, four-door Dodge Avenger pulled into the Midland Terrace parking lot from the direction of Old Trolley Road. It made an immediate right turn then turned out of view. At 3:27 a.m., four unidentifiable males wearing jackets and hooded shirts are seen in camera view attempting to open random cars in the parking lot, then go out of the view of the cameras. At 3:39 a.m., a stolen Saturn SUV is observed departing the parking lot, immediately followed by the Avenger seen earlier.

The SUV was later recovered on Summer Ridge Road, police say.

An Acura TL was stolen from Northpark Avenue in the Summer Ridge area and was later recovered in the same area. That vehicle was unlocked with the key inside, police say. Five other vehicles were burglarized on Northpark Avenue, but nothing was taken, police say.

A GMC truck was stolen from Willet Drive in the Arbor Walk area and was recovered on I-26. Three other vehicles, on Goldfinch Lane, were burglarized but nothing was taken.

A firearm and money was stolen from two unlocked vehicles parked at a home on Bayberry Run in the Laurel Hill area.

Money was stolen from four vehicles on Bunting Court in Oak Knoll, and gift cards were also stolen from one of those vehicles, police say.

Anyone with information on the burglaries and thefts should call the Summerville Police Department at 843-875-1650.

