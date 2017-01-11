Deputies, helicopter searching for suspect on Johns Island

Authorities are searching for a suspect on Johns Island Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly before 12 p.m., a Charleston County Sheriff's Office deputy was involved in a chase with a green F-150 that had stolen lawn equipment in the bed of the truck.

According to CCSO officials, during the pursuit, the suspect turned on to Louis Miles Road off of Bohicket Road and ran from the vehicle in to the woods.

"Presently, our K9 and Air Support, along with our patrol deputies are searching for the suspect," CCSO officials said.

A report states that during the search, kids from Charleston Collegiate School were outside at recess and deputies asked the school administrator to return the kids back in to the building until the search had concluded.

"The school has resumed normal operations," CCSO officials said."The suspect is only being described as a middle age white male."

K-9 units and a helicopter were spotted by motorists in the area.

