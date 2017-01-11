Local activists set to join march on Washington

Local activists are heading to the nation's capital this weekend, just days before Donald Trump’s inauguration, to march together in advance of the new presidency.
Members of National Action Network and NAACP said Wednesday groups will be gathering to rally and march from the Washington Monument and will be laying out an agenda titled “We Shall Not Be Moved.”
Charleston National Action Network President Charles Tyler said the group will not stand by when such issues are at stake.
“We will not be moved, we will not be going back,” Tyler said. “For us to not go backwards where we came from, and the President-elect wants to repeal everything back off the table that have been worked so generously to put in place.”
According to a press release, the march’s agenda will focus on voting rights, income inequality, healthcare, criminal justice and police reform.
Local groups plan to bus to Washington on Friday Jan. 13, leaving Charity Missionary Baptist Church on Montague Avenue at 11 p.m.
Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.
A 10-year-old boy who was reported missing on the Isle of Palms beach has been found safe.More >>
A 10-year-old boy who was reported missing on the Isle of Palms beach has been found safe.More >>
Investigators have charged the owner of a Lowcountry jewelry business with the murder of his wife at a North Charleston store.More >>
Investigators have charged the owner of a Lowcountry jewelry business with the murder of his wife at a North Charleston store.More >>
Spartanburg Coroner Rusty Clevenger announced Thursday that a Spartanburg motorcycle officer passed away after suffering severe injuries in a collision with another vehicle on Tuesday night.More >>
Spartanburg Coroner Rusty Clevenger announced Thursday that a Spartanburg motorcycle officer passed away after suffering severe injuries in a collision with another vehicle on Tuesday night.More >>
The U.S. Postal Service added South Carolina to its list of places where Informed Delivery is now available. It is a service that sends you pictures of your delivered mail every morning. Informed delivery is a helpful new tool that will make sure you are getting your mail and packages on time. You will have access to your daily deliveries from wherever you are. Also, it is free of charge.More >>
The U.S. Postal Service added South Carolina to its list of places where Informed Delivery is now available. It is a service that sends you pictures of your delivered mail every morning. Informed delivery is a helpful new tool that will make sure you are getting your mail and packages on time. You will have access to your daily deliveries from wherever you are. Also, it is free of charge.More >>
The oldest NAACP branch in South Carolina commemorates 100 years today, marking the occasion with celebration and a call to younger generations. "We're so cognizant of the factMore >>
The oldest NAACP branch in South Carolina commemorates 100 years today, marking the occasion with celebration and a call to younger generations. "We're so cognizant of the fact that we stand on the shoulders of folks who were here prior to us and allow us to stand here before you for a one-hundred-year cMore >>