Local activists set to join march on Washington

Local activists are heading to the nation's capital this weekend, just days before Donald Trump’s inauguration, to march together in advance of the new presidency.



Members of National Action Network and NAACP said Wednesday groups will be gathering to rally and march from the Washington Monument and will be laying out an agenda titled “We Shall Not Be Moved.”



Charleston National Action Network President Charles Tyler said the group will not stand by when such issues are at stake.



“We will not be moved, we will not be going back,” Tyler said. “For us to not go backwards where we came from, and the President-elect wants to repeal everything back off the table that have been worked so generously to put in place.”



According to a press release, the march’s agenda will focus on voting rights, income inequality, healthcare, criminal justice and police reform.



Local groups plan to bus to Washington on Friday Jan. 13, leaving Charity Missionary Baptist Church on Montague Avenue at 11 p.m.



