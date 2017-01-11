Charleston firefighters sustain burn injuries during training

Authorities say two Charleston firefighters suffered burn injuries during training.

Officials with the Charleston Fire Department say the incident happened at the department's training facility on Tuesday.

"Both members were taken to our outpatient occupational care facility, treated, and released," CFD officials said.

A report states neither member was hospitalized.

"One member returned to work to complete his shift, the other is expected to return on his next scheduled work day which is this Friday," CFD officials said.

According to Charleston fire officials, injury reporting procedures were followed to document the incident.

"The CFD Safety Officer and the City Safety Officer were notified, and the incident is currently under review," CFD officials reported."No additional injuries were reported."

