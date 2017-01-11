One transported to the hospital after accident involving bicycle, truck

One person has been transported to the hospital following an accident involving a bicycle and truck in West Ashley Wednesday night.

According to dispatch officials, the incident was in the area of Ashley Hall and Ashley River roads.

Charleston police officials say the bicyclist received minor injuries and was transported to MUSC.

The incident happened around 7:28 p.m.

Emergency officials had earlier reported that it was an auto pedestrian accident.

