Clemson's Williams, Scott declare for the NFL Draft

Clemson wide receivers Mike Williams and Artavis Scott each declared for the NFL Draft on Wednesday on their respective social media accounts.

Williams, who's expected to be a mid to high first round pick, led the Tigers with 98 catches for 1361 yards and 11 touchdowns last season. In his statement, Williams said "I have accomplished so much here throughout these years. We brought this city a championship and will be remembered forever. Playing for Clemson was an incredible experience. As I close this chapter, I am excited and looking forward to starting the next chapter in my life."

Scott, who became the school's all-time leading receiver, had 76 catches for 614 yards and 5 touchdowns. "I had an unbelievable time here and accomplished a lot of things I wouldn't imagine and I'm thankful for that. I will be going on to the next level. Thank you to the Clemson family."

The duo joins quarterback Deshaun Watson as Tigers leaving early for the NFL.