Stingrays win streak ends with 3-1 loss to Florida

Despite out-shooting the Florida Everblades (23-7-1-2) 35-26, the South Carolina Stingrays (20-12-1-1) were held quiet by goaltender Anthony Peters and fell 3-1 Wednesday night at Germain Arena.



The loss ended the Stingrays winning streak that had spanned seven games dating back to Dec. 27. Steven McParland scored the lone goal in the loss for South Carolina late in the first period, while SC netminder Parker Milner made 23 saves.



Florida forward Clark Bishop got the scoring started 1:47 into the game after a turnover in the South Carolina zone, putting a puck through the legs of Milner to give the Everblades a 1-0 lead.



The lead increased to 2-0 later in the opening period on a short-handed strike by Evan Bloodoff for Florida at 14:32



After taking a minor penalty for slashing, McParland got the Stingrays on the board by scoring his ninth of the year on the breakaway. The play was started by forward Patrick Gaul who blocked a shot in his own end and got the puck to McParland just as he exited the box. The rookie forward put the puck 5-hole on Peters to make it 3-1.



The Everblades added to their lead in the middle period on a goal by leading scorer Brendan O’Donnell and had a 3-1 advantage going into the third period.



South Carolina was unable to beat Peters in the final 40 minutes of the game and suffered the loss despite out-shooting the Everblades in all three periods.



Both teams failed to score on the power play and each finished 0-for-6 on the man-advantage. Peters made 34 saves on the night for Florida.



The Stingrays continue their three-game road series with the Everblades on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. South Carolina returns home to take on Greenville Sunday, Jan. 22 at 3:05 p.m



