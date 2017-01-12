Driver who died after rear-ending school bus identified

The driver killed after rear-ending a school bus in North Charleston late Wednesday night has been identified.

Cadaryl Drayton, 29, of James Island, died from injuries sustained when his truck struck a school bus at approximately 10:55 p.m. on Rivers Avenue and Greenridge Road, Charleston County Deputy Coroner Kelly Kraus said.

Drayton died at the scene, police said.

"Our bus that was carrying the Garrett wrestling team coming back from a match was struck from behind ," Charleston County School District spokesperson Andy Pruitt said. "According to North Charleston Police, our bus was legally stopped at a red light when the truck struck it," Pruitt said.

"The cause of the accident remains under investigation which includes both vehicles involved in the accident," North Charleston Police's Spencer Pryor said Thursday.

According to the district, there were 13 students from the Garrett Academy wrestling team on the bus at the time of the incident, along with two staff members on the bus. The students were returning from a match at Berkeley High School; an additional student was dropped off prior to the accident.

"Our director of security was there...and able to interact with our staff members. Overall, Garrett's response was amazing, too. One of their associate principals went out there to help deal with the situation as well."

Four students were taken to nearby hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. They were released from the hospital overnight, Pruitt said.

According to Pruitt, accident investigations are a coordination of local law enforcement and CCSD. "We notify everybody that needs to know from a district staff level," Pruitt said. "There's a lot of support that's given to anybody that me aboard a bus."

The district is also bringing in crisis support for students through Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy.

"Because there was a death involved. Obviously not on our end but still a traumatic experience," Pruitt said.

According to records from S.C. Dept. of Public Safety, there have been 139 collisions involving school buses in Charleston Co. since 2014, though only 22 recorded in 2016. 57 incidents in Berkeley Co.; 34 incidents in Dorchester Co.; 20 incidents in Colleton Co; 16 incidents in Williamsburg Co.; and 12 incidents in Georgetown Co.

