N. Charleston City Council approves lease for new Amtrak, Greyhound station

North Charleston City Council gave final approval Thursday night to a lease for a new Amtrak and Greyhound station.

Council met Thursday to take the next steps in the construction of a new train and bus station.

Council members signed a lease to have an Amtrak and Greyhound station on Gaynor Avenue off East Montague, next to the existing Amtrak station which has been around since the 1950s.

Ashamed of what people see when they arrive by train in his city, Mayor Keith Summey says he has been working for 20 years to replace the train station.

Summey said he hopes to have the new station operating next year.

CARTA will have an office in the new station to be located on Gaynor Ave. near the current station.

