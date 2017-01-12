Former Charleston mayor Riley leads first class at The Citadel

Investigators have charged the owner of a Lowcountry jewelry business with the murder of his wife at a North Charleston store.More >>
Charleston Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old last seen Friday afternoon in downtown Charleston.More >>
The oldest NAACP branch in South Carolina commemorates 100 years today, marking the occasion with celebration and a call to younger generations. "We're so cognizant of the factMore >>
Spartanburg Coroner Rusty Clevenger announced Thursday that a Spartanburg motorcycle officer passed away after suffering severe injuries in a collision with another vehicle on Tuesday night.More >>
