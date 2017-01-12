Former Charleston mayor Riley leads first class at The Citadel

Former mayor Joseph P. Riley, Jr. guest lecturing at an urban politics class. (Source: The Citadel)

Former Charleston Mayor Joe Riley and graduate of The Citadel Class of 1964 led his first class at the public military college Thursday afternoon.

Riley took a position at his alma mater after serving as mayor of Charleston for 40 years.

His class is called "Old South, New South Revival Political Leadership in Charleston, South Carolina."

According to a statement from The Citadel, cadets were buzzing about having a nationally-renowned politician and alumnus on campus.

“The Citadel is proud to have former Mayor Joe Riley return to his alma mater after four decades of leading the city of Charleston,” said Citadel President, Lt. Gen. John W. Rosa, USAF (Retired). “He epitomizes the leadership and service before self we seek to instill in our cadets.”

Riley's class was shown on The Citadel's YouTube Channel here.

