Police: Student who brought gun to school a suspect in West Ashley burglaries

A student accused of bringing a gun to school Wednesday is also being charged with two burglaries committed in the Stono Park neighborhood.

Makil Buggs, 17, was served an arrest warrant at Greg Mathis Charter High School Wednesday. Deputies say they found the gun in his waistband.

The two burglaries were committed on December 20, 2016 at a Betsy Road residence and on January 3, 2017 at a Pinckney Park Drive residence, Charleston Francis with the Charleston Police Department says.

Forensic evidence recovered from both crime scenes linked the Buggs to the burglaries, Francis says. A search warrant executed at the suspect’s home also recovered evidence from one of the burglaries.

Investigators say several homes have been targeted in the Stono Park subdivision since Dec. 15 and have urged residents to be on alert.

Francis says the investigation into eight recent burglaries in that neighborhood continues. Anyone with information can call 843 743 7200 and ask for the on-duty CPD detective.

