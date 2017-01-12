Quantcast

U.S. Navy ship to be commissioned in honor of Charleston hero - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

U.S. Navy ship to be commissioned in honor of Charleston hero

By Suzelle Santos, Digital Producer
(Source: Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center) (Source: Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center)
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

One of the U.S. Navy's newest warships will be commissioned in Charleston in honor of a hometown hero.

The Navy says a ceremony for the USS Ralph Johnson, their 64th Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, will be held in honor of Marine Private First Class Ralph H. Johnson. 

Pfc. Johnson was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor after dying in action in the Vietnam War. Officials say the 19-year-old used his body to shield two fellow Marines from a grenade in March 1968.

No date has been set for the ceremony. 

According to Charleston's VA medical center, which also bears Johnson's name, Wednesday would have been his 68th birthday.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved. 

