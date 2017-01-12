Thieves make off with more than $20k worth of merchandise from Apple Store

Authorities say thieves made off with more than $20,000 worth of merchandise from the Apple Store on King Street early Friday morning.

A newly released Charleston police report states that thieves stole several iPads, iPods , iPhones and Apple Watches.

At 5:50 a.m., officers responded to the Apple Store for a glass break business alarm.

When officers arrived they found the front door shattered, and the alarm was going off.

Investigators say several of the front display tables in the store had been cleared of their merchandise.

Two officers who began to canvass the area reported recovering several stolen items from the roadway. A report states the path of merchandise traveled south on King Street.

The store manager said it appeared that the suspects also took a large amount of demo devices from the tables.

A report states the following were stolen:

12 iPad Mini 4

10 iPad Pro 9.7 in

3 iPad Air 2

8 iPod Touch

2 iPad Pro Wi-Fi Cell

6 iPHone 6S

2 iPhone SE

4 iPhone 7

6 iPhone 7 Plus

6 Apple Watch

Anyone with information on the incident should call the on-duty CPD detective at 843-743-7200.

