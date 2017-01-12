Check body mass and body fat at Walmart and Sam's Club this Saturday

Losing weight is the number one New Year's resolution for a majority of Americans, according to the Statistic Brain Research Institute, but by mid-January nearly 30 percent of those resolutions will be abandoned.

So to help customers stay on track, Walmart and Sam's Club have teamed up to offer free health screenings in more than 5,200 locations across the country, according to a news release from the retailer. That includes more than 121 locations in South Carolina.



Customers can take advantage of services that measure body fat and body mass index Jan. 14. The screenings are available at Sam's Club 11 a.m to 4 p.m. and Walmart stores 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.



The parent company of Walmart and Sam's Club says this program offers community members a free, simple way to get information related to their health.

Sam’s Club locations will provide body fat readings, and for the first time in Walmart stores, customers can test for both body fat and body mass index.



South Carolina now has the 13th highest adult obesity rate in the nation, according to The State of Obesity: Better Policies for a Healthier America report released September 2016. Thea state's adult obesity rate is currently 31.7 percent, up from 21.1 percent in 2000 and 12.0 percent in 1990.

