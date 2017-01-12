Quantcast

Deputies looking for two suspects following Ridgeville bank robbery

(Source: Dorchester County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Dorchester County Sheriff's Office)
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

Deputies are looking for two suspects after a bank robbery in Ridgeville.

According to officials, an undetermined amount of cash was taken from Enterprise Bank on E. Main Street just after 8:30 a.m. Thursday. 

They say no one was hurt.

The two fled toward I-26 and Hwy 78 in a black, late-model Nissan Maxima with no license tag. 

No other details have been released. 

