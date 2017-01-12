TAKE A STAND: Clemson Tigers

It was a game for the ages and certainly not for the faint of heart.

By beating powerhouse Alabama with just one second on the clock, Clemson wins the 2016 College Football National Championship.

The title brings the championship back to the state for the first time in 35 years.

Congratulations to the Tigers for what seemed like a season of destiny. They earned it on the field and should bask in the glory. And no one can ever take a championship away.

But, in about 230 days a new season kicks off. And who knows, maybe we’ll get Clemson-Bama again.

