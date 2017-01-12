Berkeley Co. deputies warn of scammers luring people to pay to avoid arrest

Berkeley County deputies say scammers are posing as deputies and other law enforcement officers to trick people into paying money to avoid arrest.

The sheriff's office reports Berkeley County residents are receiving calls from people who identify themselves as law enforcement officers and inform the victim an arrest warrant has been issued for offenses like unpaid tickets.

To avoid arrest, the victim must purchase money cards and send the caller codes that allow the scammers to take the money from the cards.

In a Facebook post, the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office warns the callers are "quite good at what they do and target elderly residents and others who will not question them.

"If you have an elderly parent or neighbor, please let them know that these calls are going around and to hang up on the callers," the post states. "The callers use computers to mask their location and sometimes use spoofed phone numbers to make it appear like a local call."

A Berkeley County detective received a call and kept the caller on the phone for a half hour, the post states.

"They are very good at conning people as this is their job," the post states.

Anyone who receives such a call should hang up immediately.

