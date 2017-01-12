Deputies searching for driver who led them on chase, crashed into house

Deputies are searching for a driver who led them on an early-morning chase before crashing into a home.

Shortly before 2 a.m., Thursday, a Charleston County Sheriff’s deputy tried to pull over a red Dodge in the eastbound lanes of I-26 near Cosgrove Avenue, Charleston County Sheriff's Maj. Eric Watson said. The reason for the traffic stop was for reckless driving, he said.

When the driver refused to stop, a pursuit began and continued through downtown Charleston and ended at the corner of Rutledge Avenue and Simmons Street when the suspect’s vehicle struck a home, deputies say.

Watson said the driver immediately fled the scene on foot.

A K9 unit was called in to attempt to track the suspect.

Deputies seized a fully-loaded .40 Cal Smith & Wesson magazine and a box of .40 caliber ammunition from the vehicle, Watson said.

Deputies are working to identify the driver so criminal charges can be filed.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is now investigating the crash, but it is unclear how much damage was caused to the home.

