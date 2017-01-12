Southbound traffic slow on Ravenel bridge following accident

Southbound traffic on the Ravenel bridge is slow following an earlier accident Thursday afternoon.

Officials with the Mount Pleasant Police Department say all lanes are open following an accident that had shut down a number of lanes which have since been re-opened.

Authorities say that traffic is still heavy in the area.

Mount Pleasant police say the crash involved three vehicles.

FIRST ALERT: An accident is causing a big back-up on the SB lanes of the Ravenel Bridge. #PackYourPatience #chstrfc pic.twitter.com/JsUkO04KFu — Jordan Wilkerson (@JordanLive5) January 12, 2017

The crash was reported at 2:34 p.m., according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Injuries were reported.

