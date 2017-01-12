Quantcast

Southbound traffic slow on Ravenel bridge following accident

By Patrick Phillips, Digital Content Manager
By Live 5 News Web Staff
Source: SCDOT Source: SCDOT
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

Southbound traffic on the Ravenel bridge is slow following an earlier accident Thursday afternoon. 

Officials with the Mount Pleasant Police Department say all lanes are open following an accident that had shut down a number of lanes which have since been re-opened. 

Authorities say that traffic is still heavy in the area. 

Mount Pleasant police say the crash involved three vehicles.

The crash was reported at 2:34 p.m., according to the S.C. Highway Patrol. 

Injuries were reported.

