Dylann Roof courtroom sketch artist wept as he drew images from trial

North Charleston Police Department is responding to a shots fired call currently.More >>
North Charleston Police Department is responding to a shots fired call currently.More >>
North Korea failed at an attempted missile launch Saturday, CNN reported.More >>
North Korea failed at an attempted missile launch Saturday, CNN reported.More >>
Investigators have charged the owner of a Lowcountry jewelry business with the murder of his wife at a North Charleston store.More >>
Investigators have charged the owner of a Lowcountry jewelry business with the murder of his wife at a North Charleston store.More >>
Charleston International Airport unveiled a new addition to its facility honoring the lives of the victims in the deadly Charleston Church shooting in 2015.More >>
Charleston International Airport unveiled a new addition to its facility honoring the lives of the victims in the deadly Charleston Church shooting in 2015.More >>
North Charleston Police arrested a 27-year-old in connection with an armed robbery and shooting incident in February.More >>
North Charleston Police arrested a 27-year-old in connection with an armed robbery and shooting incident in February.More >>