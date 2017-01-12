Dylann Roof courtroom sketch artist wept as he drew images from trial

Sketch of the federal trial of Dylann Roof. (Source: Robert Maniscalco)

Robert Maniscalco's sketch book is filled with images of convicted Charleston Church shooter Dylann Roof.

Page after page shows an emotionless profile of the 22-year-old, mostly seated and about 10 feet away.

The pages also show attorneys, family members of the victims and survivors testifying.

Nothing in the courtroom was off limits of Maniscalco's vision to record the proceedings.

Cameras were not allowed inside the courtroom.

TV stations relied on artist drawings to take viewers inside the courtroom.

Maniscalco and his colleagues detailed some of the trials most heartbreaking moments.

A seasoned artist, Maniscalco usually draws portraits of people and pets.

This was his first time as a courtroom sketch artist.

"It was interesting. I was taxing my memory, trying to capture a moment in my mind and draw what I could see in my mind," he said" "That only lasts for a second."

Sometimes, he only had seconds to capture a moment, and sometimes he had the luxury of minutes.

As a sketch artist at his first trial, Maniscalco had a front row seat from jury selection to the formal sentencing.

"The experience was taxing," he said of many portions of the trial. "Physically, mentally like playing a game of chess. How to draw how to keep going for a full day like that."

Some days he drew through the tears.

"For the most part it was a roller coaster of emotions. At times I was weeping into my drawings," he said.

Maniscalco is still trying to figure out what he'll do with the more than 60 drawings he created.

He says he knows one day he wants to open a gallery and showcase the work.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.