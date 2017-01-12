Report: Charleston Co. man burglarizes the same stores several times

A Charleston County man is behind bars after authorities say he burglarized two stores several times in a two-week period.

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office arrested 23-year-old Devon Lamar Jackson of McClellanville on Wednesday and charged him with five counts of second-degree burglary.

He was given a $250,000 bond.

According to reports by the sheriff's office, Jackson burglarized a McClellanville Dollar General store three times, and the Palmetto Store twice.

Detectives say Jackson was arrested after they found a sweatshirt in the laundry at Jackson's mother's home. The sweatshirt was captured on surveillance video in one of the burglaries, according to a report.

In addition, when officers went to arrest Jackson, investigators reported that they saw a NY Jets jacket which matches the same jacket the suspect was wearing in one of the incidents.

The first burglary happened on Christmas at the Palmetto Store on 10086 Hwy 17 North in McClellanville where video captured a suspect burglarizing the business.

The suspect took $2400 worth of cigarettes. Authorities reported that $600 worth of damage was also done to the store.

A few days later on Dec. 29, authorities say the suspect returned to the Palmetto Store and stole cartons of cigarettes and fireworks valued at more than $4,000.

According to authorities, the suspect caused $100 worth of damage this time.

The first Dollar General store burglary on Highway 17 in McClellanville happened on Dec. 26 when someone took items worth $140 and broke a window causing $200 worth of damage.

The same Dollar General was burglarized days later on Dec. 30. Surveillance footage showed someone breaking the front window and crawling through.

In this burglary, $85 worth of items were stolen, and $200 worth damage was done to the window.

The Dollar General was then burglarized on Jan. 2.

In this case, the suspect stole $125 worth of items and caused $200 worth of damage to the window.

