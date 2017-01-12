Quantcast

Hwy 78 in Ladson reopened after crews clear power line

By Patrick Phillips, Digital Content Manager
By Live 5 News Web Staff
LADSON, SC (WCSC) -

Authorities say Highway 78 in Ladson near KOA has been reopened after crews removed a power line from the roadway Thursday night. 

An accident knocked the power line into the roadway and closed the road for several hours. 

Charleston County deputies say the crash happened near KOA Drive and involved two cars.

One of the vehicles struck a utility pole and power lines fell into the roadway. 

Video from the scene shows a tow truck under a power pole. 

The crash was reported at 4:51 p.m. to dispatchers. 

There was no immediate word on injuries.

Residents in the area reported power outages. 

