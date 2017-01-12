Quantcast

Emergency crews respond to I-526 accident in Mount Pleasant - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Emergency crews respond to I-526 accident in Mount Pleasant

Source: Live 5 News Source: Live 5 News
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) -

Emergency officials say crews are responded to an accident on I-526 in Mount Pleasant Thursday night. 

Dispatch officials say the incident involved four vehicles near the Wando exit. 

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly