Emergency crews put out fire at church recreational building in Mt. Pleasant

Emergency officials say crews put out a fire at a church recreational building in Mount Pleasant Thursday evening.

According to officials with Awendaw McClellanville Consolidated Fire District, crews responded at 5:50 p.m. to 2630 Linnen Lane off of Hamlin Road for a report of a structure fire.

"Engine 905 arrived to a Church Recreational building that had a fire on an exterior wall," AMCFD officials said.

Authorities say the fire did minor damage to the wall and ceiling.

"The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time," authorities said.

A report states Mt. Pleasant Fire provided an Rescue Engine Company for mutual aid.

