Former firefighter accused of inappropriately touching child sentenced

A former firefighter accused of inappropriately touching a young child has been sentenced.

A spokesperson from the Ninth Circuit Solicitors Office says Michael Smart pleaded guilty to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

He was sentenced to 10 years, but it was suspended to five years probation and he will have to register as a sex offender.

According to a police report, in 2012 Smart put his hands up a child's shorts.

He used to work at the Isle of Palms Fire Department.

