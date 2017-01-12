Former firefighter accused of inappropriately touching child sentenced

Quantcast

Michael Smart (Photo Source: Berkeley Co. Detention Center) Michael Smart (Photo Source: Berkeley Co. Detention Center)
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

A former firefighter accused of inappropriately touching a young child  has been sentenced. 

A spokesperson from the Ninth Circuit Solicitors Office says Michael Smart pleaded guilty to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

He was sentenced to 10 years, but it was suspended to five years probation and he will have to register as a sex offender.

According to a police report, in 2012 Smart put his hands up a child's shorts. 

He used to work at the Isle of Palms Fire Department.  

