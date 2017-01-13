Tigers Fall at Georgia Tech, 75-63

Jaron Blossomgame logged another 20-point game, but Clemson could not overcome poor shooting in a 75-63 loss to Georgia Tech in McCamish Pavilion. The loss dropped the Tigers to 11-5 on the season, 1-3 in the ACC. The Yellow Jackets improved to 10-6 overall, 2-2 in league play.

Blossomgame has now scored 20 or more points in 14 of Clemson’s last 20 ACC regular season games. The senior forward made eight of 13 field goals, and added six rebounds and two blocks in 34 minutes. The only other Tiger in double figures was Avry Holmes with 14. He hit 3-7 from three-point range. Clemson struggled to just 37 percent shooting, and made just seven of 24 from long distance.

Ben Lammers was the top player in the game, posting 23 points and 10 rebounds. He led four Yellow Jackets in double figures. Georgia Tech posted 19 assists on its 27 field goals, and controlled the rebound margin by a lopsided +11 figure.

The Tigers were ice cold from the floor in the opening half. Tech took advantage in building a 21-13 lead, prompting a timeout from coach Brad Brownell. Following the brief stoppage, the Tigers put together a miniature run to end the half. Clemson closed to within two at halftime, 32-30, as Marcquise Reed hit four free throws and found Blossomgame for a highlight alley-oop to highlight the segment.

Clemson did not fare much better after the intermission. The Tigers continued their cold shooting from outside the arc. Sidy Djitte gave Clemson its first lead on a jumper with 18:21 to play, but it was short-lived. Tech eventually secured the lead again and extended it to 51-44 after a pair of free throws by Quinton Stephens. Clemson could not cut the lead any closer than five the rest of the way, as the shooting struggles continued to mount. Tech shot 54 percent in the second frame.

The Tigers face a quick turnaround, playing No. 18 Virginia in Littlejohn Coliseum on Saturday at 12 p.m. Tickets are officially sold out for the game, which follows the National Championship parade scheduled for 9 a.m. celebrating the Tiger football team.