Officers respond to reported robbery on Savannah Hwy

By Suzelle Santos, Digital Producer
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Charleston police officers are responding to a robbery at a CVS in West Ashley, Charleston County dispatchers say.

According to dispatch, the robbery was reported on the 2100 block of Savannah Hwy Friday just before 4 a.m.

This is a developing story.  

