Police: Search underway for man who escaped during questioning

North Charleston officers are looking for a man who escaped while in their custody, they say.

Officers say Jonathan Prioleau was being interviewed after getting arrested during a traffic stop in which he tried to escape, but got caught in pluff mud.

Police say he was left alone while being questioned, and that's when he walked out of the interview room and left the police station.

An active search is underway and a "be on the lookout" alert has been issued.

