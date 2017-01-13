Employee: Store clerk shot in the leg preventing robbery

A convenience store employee was shot in the thigh while preventing a robbery at Rivers Mart on Rivers Avenue, also known as Tiger Mart.

North Charleston officers were called to investigate a report of a robbery with shots fired just after 4 a.m. Friday.

An employee told Live 5 News he was behind the counter with another store clerk when two masked men walked inside and demanded money, at least one of them armed.

After a struggle over the suspect's firearm, the suspect shot one clerk in the thigh when he realized he had a gun too, officers say.

The suspects left without any cash as the wounded store clerk returned fire.

Officers cleared the scene and the store was up and running before 6 a.m.

