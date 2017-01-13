Charleston to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with annual parade

Charleston will celebrate the life and legacy of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with the annual parade on Monday.

The parade in downtown Charleston begins at the corner of Sumter Street and President Street at 11 a.m. The parade route will proceed east on Sumter Street, turn south on King Street, then east on Calhoun Street. The parade will end at Anson Street, just beyond Emanuel AME church.

Streets will be closed during the morning so drivers should be prepared. King Street will be closed between Sumter and Calhoun Streets from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Calhoun Street will also be closed between St. Philip and Anson Streets from 11:30 a.m. to about 12:30 p.m.

The parade will include marching bands and floats from local businesses, churches, and civic groups. It will be followed by a Youth Speak Out at the College of Charleston.

For more information on other 2017 MLK Celebration events through YWCA Greater Charleston, click here.

