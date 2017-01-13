5 Around Town: A marathon, chicken challenge and MLK Jr. tribute concert

As you prepare for what should be a warm weekend in the Lowcountry, here are a few things you may want to check out.

CHARLESTON MARATHON

Thousands of runners will hit the streets for the annual Charleston marathon. The 26.2-mile race starts at Burke High School, winds through downtown Charleston before heading north to Park Circle. The race ends at North Charleston High School.

If you can't run the full marathon, you could try the half marathon or the Shrimp and Grits 5K instead. All the races start at 8 a.m. Several streets along the race course will be closed. For more details and to register, click here.

SOUTHERN FRIED CHICKEN CHALLENGE

Chefs will be tempting taste buds with a savory Southern treat at the Grover at Patriots Point. Local restaurants and vendors will compete for the title at the inaugural Southern Fried Chicken Challenge.

The event is from 1 to 6 p.m. General Admission is $25 dollars and tasting tickets are $2 each. A portion of the proceeds will benefit The Green Heart Project -- and the M-U-S-C Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital. Click here to find out more.

MLK JR. TRIBUTE CONCERT

The City of North Charleston Cultural Arts Department is sponsoring a free concert Saturday to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The internationally acclaimed Lowcountry Voices will pay tribute to Dr. King's life and legacy.

The concert is at St. Matthew Baptist Church on Reynolds Avenue in North Charleston. It starts at 5 p.m. For more details, click here.

