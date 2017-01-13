Crews set to demolish historic downtown Charleston home

Crews are scheduled to demolish a historic downtown Charleston building deemed unsafe Friday.

Last week, part of Beaufain and Gadsden streets in the area of 4 Gadsden St. were closed to cars and pedestrians because the building was said to be structurally unsound.

Officials say they had tried to save the structure, but an engineer determined there was no safe way to preserve the building.

