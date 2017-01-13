Vigil marks 3 years since pedestrian's death

Friday marks three years since Lindsey Ranz was hit by a vehicle while jogging. To honor Ranz and to also raise awareness about the the pedestrian crossing at the crosstown, her family held a vigil.

Since the 21-year-old College of Charleston student's death, Ranz's mother has been pushing for a raised crosswalk at the Crosstown at Coming Street. She's been lobbying lawmakers to approve money to find a safe alternative to the area's current intersection.

“Just given the number of deaths that have happened before here, I just don’t want anyone else to go through this pain I will go through for the rest of my life," Lynette Ranz said.

“This intersection is very dangerous. We need the over pass because crossing the street has ended numerous lives at this intersection and nobody should have to worry whether or not they’ll cross the street or a call to their family saying something terrible happened," Ranz's childhood friend Shawn Campbell added.

Her mother hopes people will get more engaged with the issue after attending the peaceful vigil.

“As a grieving mother it’s going to stay with me for the rest of my life. As a person who wants to see changes and make this safer, that’s going to take a community,” Ranz said.

