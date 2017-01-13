Student charged with Stono Park burglaries receives more charges

Locals and vacationers on Folly Beach watched the sun rise during the city's annual Sunrise Easter Service.More >>
A disturbance at Kershaw Correctional Institution left one officer injured on Sunday, according to Sommer Sharpe with the Department of Corrections.
North Charleston Police Department is responding to a shots fired call currently.
North Charleston police officers say they arrested a man who allegedly fired his weapon at Wannamaker Park.
Charleston International Airport unveiled a new addition to its facility honoring the lives of the victims in the deadly Charleston Church shooting in 2015.
