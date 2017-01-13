Student charged with Stono Park burglaries receives more charges

The City of Charleston police announced on Friday additional charges for a 17-year-old man allegedly involved in West Ashley home burglaries.

Makil Buggs, is now also charged with burglary in the first degree and burglary in the second degree for burglaries that occurred December 23, 2016 on Pearlott Street and January 1, 2017 on Wappoo Road, according to police.

Buggs was initially arrested on January 11, 2017 and charged with burglary 1st degree and burglary 2nd degree for burglaries on Betsy Road and Pinckney Park Drive, according to court documents.

Buggs is being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

The investigation into six recent burglaries in that neighborhood continues, police say.

Investigators say several homes have been targeted in the Stono Park subdivision since Dec. 15 and have urged residents to be on alert.

Anyone with information can call 843 743 7200 and ask for the on duty CPD detective.