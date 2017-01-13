Medical Marijuana: We don't know where it's coming from

A doctor who is a supporter of medical marijuana appeared in Mount Pleasant Friday to talk to a group of people curious about the possible benefits of the drug.

Dr. Uma Dhanabalan is a Cannabis Therapeutics Specialist, based in Massachusetts.

She told a group at Eucalyptus Wellness in Mount Pleasant that cannabis should be a first line option, not last resort for patients who suffer diseases such as MS, Glaucoma, Parkinson’s disease, cancer and more.

A new cannabis bill was proposed this week in the South Carolina legislature, and Dr. Dhanabalan said the state needs the law for many reasons.

“We don’t know where the medicine is coming from and right now, there’s no standardization, no proper testing of the medicine,” she said.

Cannabis oil is legal for a few patients in South Carolina, but patients have difficulty accessing the oil because of federal regulations.

Medical marijuana is legal in 28 states and the District of Columbia.

Yesterday, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine issued a new report on the Health Effects of Recreational and Therapeutic use of Cannabis.

While the committee found some forms of cannabis had therapeutic effects, the report stated there were also risks associated with users driving, and more study is needed in other therapeutic uses.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.