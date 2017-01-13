Mt. Pleasant police to host Coffee with a Cop

Have you ever wanted to sit down with your local law enforcement and just have a cup of Joe? Well, that is possible.

Mount Pleasant police will host an event where you can join your neighbors and police officers for conversation.

The event will take place on Friday, Jan 27 from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. at Collective Coffee, 766 S. Shelmore Boulevard.

The mission of Coffee with a Cop is to break down the barriers between police officers and the citizens they serve by removing agendas and allowing opportunities to ask questions, voice concerns, and get to know the officers in your neighborhood.

For questions about the event, email dbenjamin@tompsc.com or call (843) 323-1072.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.