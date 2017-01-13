Slager attorneys submit request for motion of continuance of state case

Michael Slager submitted a request for a continuance of his state court case on Friday.

Slager has asked for a continuance of his case beyond the selected date for trial, according to court documents.

The documents say there are three grounds for continuance: age of the case, lack of pre-trial conference and conflict of witness and attorneys.

Slager asked for a continuance due to material experts not being available to testify in court, according to documents. On the documents, it lists seven experts that have conflicts with the trial dates. Additionally, the Trial Director for Slager's case, Dan Roberts, has a conflict with the dates, documents say. Also, the documents say attorneys representing Slager have date conflicts as well.

The re-trial of Slager's state case is scheduled for March 1.

Slager also has a federal trial scheduled for May 1.

