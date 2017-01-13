Two charged in Berkeley County burglary

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office arrested a couple after an alleged burglary, where guns were stolen.

Joshua Allen Lewis, 18 of Goose Creek, and Mairaid Louise Coxe, 19 of North Charleston, were both been arrested for Burglary in the first degree, according to deputies.

Deputies say the residential burglary occurred on Myers Lane in the Goose Creek area of Berkeley County on Tuesday during daytime hours.

Lewis and Coxe are currently at the Hill Finklea Detention center awaiting a bond hearing.

The home was broken into by the back door, deputies say, and four firearms were stolen from the home.

"To all of those who shared the post, called us or sent us messages on this case, I wanted to say 'thanks' - the response to this request for assistance was incredible. This just goes to show what we can do when we work together," Sheriff Lewis stated.

Berkeley County Sheriff's detectives are working on locating the firearms that were stolen.

