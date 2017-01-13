CCSD issues vote option for 2017-2018 academic calendar

The Charleston County School District opened up voting options for the 2017-2018 school year calendar Thursday morning.

The school district is giving parents the option to voice their opinions for the upcoming new school year.

In the two options given to parents, there is a later start date for the school year and a later end date.

The CCSD 2016-2017 school year started on Aug 15 2016, it is scheduled to end on June 5. With the new options, the new start date would be Aug 22, and the end date would be either June 11 or June 12.

The survey is open through Jan 23 at 12 p.m. Once the survey closes, the results will be presented to the CCSD Board of Trustees where they will either vote to approve the option with the most votes, or request changes to be made.

To participate in the survey, visit http://www.ccsdschools.com/Calendars.php.

The finalized calendar will be posted as soon as the Board makes their final decision.

