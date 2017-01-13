Citadel practicing before presidential inauguration performance

Locals and vacationers on Folly Beach watched the sun rise during the city's annual Sunrise Easter Service.More >>
In partnership with Publix, the Lowcountry Food Bank will host a Fresh For All, food distribution to fight hunger in our community.More >>
A disturbance at Kershaw Correctional Institution left one officer injured on Sunday, according to Sommer Sharpe with the Department of Corrections.More >>
North Charleston Police Department is responding to a shots fired call currently.More >>
North Charleston police officers say they arrested a man who allegedly fired his weapon at Wannamaker Park.More >>
