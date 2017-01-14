Rays fall in Florida, 2-1

One goal was all the South Carolina Stingrays (20-13-1-1) could muster on Friday night against goaltender Anthony Peters and the Florida Everblades (25-7-1-2), falling 2-1 at Germain Arena.



Forward Rob Flick scored the lone goal for South Carolina on the power play, while goaltender Parker Milner kept his team in the game with a 30 save performance. Florida out-shot the Stingrays 32-27 in the contest.



During the Rays first man-advantage opportunity of the game, an initial shot by defenseman Max Nicastro was stopped by the left pad of Peters and came right to Flick in the crease. The forward quickly banged home the loose puck into the back of the net at 5:44 of the first period for his team-leading 17th goal of the year. Defenseman Colton Saucerman recorded the second assist on the play, his sixth helper of the season.



The Everblades scored both of their tallies in a span of one minute during the second period. First, defenseman Akim Aliu netted his third of the year on the power play at 6:13, before forward Clark Bishop scored his second of the season at 7:13.



Those middle period goals were the only offense Florida needed in front of Peters, who finished the game with 26 saves to earn his third victory of the year over South Carolina.



Special teams play was a big part of the game, as both teams earned extensive time with the man-advantage. Each team netted one goal with the extra attacker, as South Carolina finished 1-for-5 and Florida ended at 1-for-7. All 15 infractions in the game took place during the first two periods and both teams stayed clear of the penalty box in the third.



The Stingrays wrap up their three-game road series with the Everblades on Saturday night at 7 p.m. South Carolina returns home to take on Greenville Sunday, Jan. 22 at 3:05 p.m.



