Charleston Co. deputies investigating fatal accident in Awendaw

Charleston County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal traffic accident involving a motorcycle in Awendaw, deputies confirm.

Charles Peterson, 77, from Mount Pleasant, died on scene from injuries sustained during the accident., according to Charleston County Coroner Kimberly Rhoton. Peterson was the motorcyclist according to deputies.

The accident happened on Highway 17 north, near Seewee Road.

Deputies say that a car collided with a motorcycle.

