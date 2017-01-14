St. John's fire officials investigating mobile home fire

St. John's fire officials are investigating a mobile home fire that took place Saturday morning.

At approximately 11:49 a.m., units with the St. John's Fire District, Charleston, St. Andrews, James Island, and North Charleston Fire Departments, Charleston County EMS and Charleston County Sheriffs Department responded to a report of a residential structure fire on Cooke Road on Johns Island, according to Ryan Kunitzer with the St. John's Fire District.

The first fire department units that arrived on scene reported heavy fire venting from multiple windows of a single story mobile home structure, fire officials say.

Landscapers that were working nearby discovered the fire and alerted residents in the immediate area.

The fire heavily damaged multiple rooms of the structure, fire officials say.

Smoke and heat damage was noted throughout the structure.

The house was unoccupied at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

Investigators with the St. John's Fire Marshal Division responded to investigate the fire. The cause of fire is still under investigation.

